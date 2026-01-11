Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report

09:42

According to a report in the New York Times, United States President Donald Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.



According to the report, the options presented to Trump include targeted strikes on select sites in Tehran, including non-military infrastructure linked to the regime's internal security apparatus.



The briefings are said to be part of contingency planning as the administration evaluates diplomatic, economic and military tools to deter further violence by Iranian authorities.



Earlier, Trump said the US stands ready to help the Middle-Eastern country, which is looking at 'Freedom' like never before.



He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Trump said, 'Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!'



Senator Lindsey Graham further fuelled speculation on possible US action posting, 'TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close. Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUSand all who love freedom. When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge. To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way.'



He followed that with a reply to Trumps post on Iran saying, 'As usual Mr President, you are 100% right. Freedom now, freedom forever for the long suffering Iranian people. Death to the ayatollah's regime. Make Iran Great Again.'



Meanwhile, anti-government protests in Iran have continued for the fourteenth consecutive day on Saturday, with authorities tightening security measures as demonstrations spread across multiple cities.



Earlier on Friday, Trump said that the situation in Iran is being monitored very closely and hoped for the protestors in the country to be safe.



He warned that if protestors were killed, the US would get involved and would hit the country where it hurts.



IMAGE: Demonstrators and activists rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran, outside the White House in Washington, DC, on January 10, 2026. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Reuters