Sonu Sood donates Rs 22 lakh to cow shelter in Gujarat

Sun, 11 January 2026
16:34
Actor Sonu Sood extended Rs 22 lakh support to a cow shelter in Varahi, Gujarat, which is a home to nearly 7000 cows. 

The shelter provides care, protection and dignity to abandoned, injured, and rescued animals, operating at a scale that requires constant resources and sustained support, according to a press release. 

"When I see their journey, which started with just a few cows and has now reached seven thousand, it's a matter of great pride, not only for us but for every person in every village," Sood said in a statement. 

"The love I received made me feel very good and very proud. I will keep coming here. The way cow protection is done in such an amazing way here should be implemented throughout India. His words reinforce his belief in scalable, humane solutions and underline his continued dedication to causes rooted in empathy and responsibility," he added. 

The actor shared a series of pictures on his X handle on Sunday, which featured him alongside the cows. 

"They ask for nothing, only care. Standing with our cows and cow shelter homes," he wrote. 

Sood's latest work is Fateh, which released in January 2025. 

Also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, the film marked Sood's directorial debut. -- PTI

