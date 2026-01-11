Six, including child, pastor killed in Mississippi shooting

10:24





As per the New York Post, this was the biggest mass shooting to rock Mississippi in almost a decade, the police said Saturday.





It reported that the 24-year-oldThe allegedly gunned down people across three locations near West Point after his plans to sexually assault one of the victims were thwarted.





Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said at a press conference, "It's just overwhelmed (sic) grief. It's hard to describe ... First trying to grieve the loss of their loved one and then finding out who [did it]."





As per the New York Post, the violence erupted on Friday evening when the accused allegedly killed his father, uncle and brother in Cedarbluff, which is located west of the county seat of West Point, 150 miles northwest of Jackson.





As per the police, the accused stole his brother's car and raced to a second home on Blake Road, where he tried to sexually assault another victim at gunpoint.





Instead, the accused allegedly killed a 7-year-old girl. He is also accused of pointing the firearm at another child under the age of 7, but did not pull the trigger.





The New York Post reported that the accused then sped to another location, where he gunned down two brothers on Siloam-Griffith Road. One of the men was a pastor at a local church, police said.





The accused was finally captured at 3 a.m. (local time) and charged with first-degree murder.





As per the New York Post, cops said the crime could be upgraded to capital murder and that he may also face additional murder charges.





It mentioned that the mass shooting is the largest in Mississippi since eight people were killed in 2017. -- ANI

Six people were killed, including a seven-year-old girl and a pastor, in Mississippi, the New York Post reported, citing the police.