Shutdown in Assam over rape of mentally-challenged woman

Sun, 11 January 2026
Normal life was disrupted on Sunday in Assam's Kokrajhar district, where a bandh was called to protest the alleged rape of a mentally-challenged woman.

Markets and business establishments remained shut, and public transport stayed off the roads as a result of the bandh called by the World Hindu Federation.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were imposed to prevent any deterioration of the law and order situation, officials said.

The incident of rape happened in the Patharghat area of the district on Saturday. 

The accused, who hailed from Dhubri district, has been apprehended, they said.

Additional forces were deployed at sensitive locations to maintain peace, they said.

The administration urged the people not to be swayed by rumours, and warned of strict legal action against those indulging in rumour-mongering. 

People were asked to report misleading information to the district control room.

District commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty and senior superintendent of police Akshat Garg held a peace meeting with representatives of political parties, social organisations, student bodies, and noted citizens to ensure that the situation does not escalate. -- PTI

