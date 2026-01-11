Sabarimala tantri discharged from hospital, returns to jail

21:56





"The tantri was discharged from the hospital in the afternoon and shifted back to the prison," a jail official said.





He had been under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) since Saturday, after doctors detected a minor variation in his heartbeat.





Rajeevaru had complained of feeling unwell the previous morning while in jail and was initially taken to the general hospital before being transferred to the medical college on the doctors' advice.





Doctors later confirmed that he had no major health issues apart from the minor heartbeat variation.





Rajeevaru was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on Friday and lodged at the special district sub-jail in Thiruvananthapuram. -- PTI

