HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sabarimala tantri discharged from hospital, returns to jail

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
21:56
image
Kandararu Rajeevaru, tantri (chief priest) of Sabarimala, who was in judicial custody in connection with the temple gold theft case, was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, the police said.

"The tantri was discharged from the hospital in the afternoon and shifted back to the prison," a jail official said.

He had been under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) since Saturday, after doctors detected a minor variation in his heartbeat.

Rajeevaru had complained of feeling unwell the previous morning while in jail and was initially taken to the general hospital before being transferred to the medical college on the doctors' advice.

Doctors later confirmed that he had no major health issues apart from the minor heartbeat variation.

Rajeevaru was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on Friday and lodged at the special district sub-jail in Thiruvananthapuram. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: India beat NZ by 4 wkts to go 1-0 up
1st ODI Updates: India beat NZ by 4 wkts to go 1-0 up

LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB
LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB

Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History

Virat Kohli once again etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt
DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt

Senior DMK leader I Periyasamy reiterated that Chief Minister M K Stalin is firm against sharing power with allies, dismissing any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

India tightens grip on crypto with face verification
India tightens grip on crypto with face verification

Under the new rules, users must take a "live selfie" using software that verifies their presence, typically through eye-blinking or head movement. The measure helps prevent the use of static photos or deepfakes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO