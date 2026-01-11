HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sabarimala gold theft case: Amit Shah seeks probe by neutral agency

Sun, 11 January 2026
14:21
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold loss at Sabarimala temple and demanded a probe by a neutral investigation agency. 

Addressing the newly elected BJP representatives of local bodies and inaugurated the party's Mission 2026 programme for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, he said those who failed to protect the properties of Sabarimala cannot safeguard the faith of the people. 

He asserted that only the BJP can safeguard the faith of believers in Kerala. 

According to him, the theft of gold at Sabarimala was not just a concern of people in Kerala but of devotees across the country. 

Shah said he had seen the FIR in the case and alleged that the manner in which it was drafted made it clear that it was aimed at protecting the accused. 

Claiming that two persons associated with the LDF were under suspicion, the BJP leader sought to know how an impartial investigation could be possible under such circumstances. 

He further alleged that even the Congress could not be absolved, claiming evidence had emerged of the involvement of its leaders. -- PTI

