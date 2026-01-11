HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Odisha aircraft mishap: 2 passengers airlifted to Mumbai, one in ventilator support

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
15:07
image
Two passengers injured in the emergency crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela in Odisha were airlifted to Mumbai for treatment, while another injured person is under ventilator support, a senior official said on Sunday. 

At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater aircraft of India One made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday afternoon. 

Speaking to media persons at the accident spot, Odisha's government's commerce and transport department principal secretary Usha Padhee said that two injured passengers (a couple), on their personal wish, were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai this morning. 

"The two passengers were under treatment in a private hospital in Rourkela. They wanted to go to the Mumbai hospital for further treatment. After getting clearance from the Rourkela hospital, they left for Mumbai," she said. 

According to another officer, the duo went to Mumbai at their own cost. 

Similarly, another injured passenger is under treatment with ventilator support, Padhee said, adding, "We hope that the passenger will recover soon, as the concerned person was under treatment in the same hospital in the past." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Young out; New Zealand lose 3rd wkt
1st ODI Updates: Young out; New Zealand lose 3rd wkt

LIVE! BLO found hanging, family alleges SIR work pressure
LIVE! BLO found hanging, family alleges SIR work pressure

X blocks 3,500 posts, deletes 600 accounts after Grok AI row
X blocks 3,500 posts, deletes 600 accounts after Grok AI row

X has accepted its mistake, and said it will comply with Indian laws, sources said, adding that in future, the platform will not allow obscene imagery.

Modi leads 'Shaurya Yatra' at historic Somnath Temple
Modi leads 'Shaurya Yatra' at historic Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Shaurya Yatra' in Somnath, Gujarat, honouring those who defended the Somnath temple. He also offered prayers and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report
Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report

According to a report in the New York Times, United States President Donald Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO