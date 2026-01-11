HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nine booked in Telangana over killing of 300 stray dogs

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
23:10
image
The police on Sunday said a case was registered against nine people after around 300 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Hanamkonda. 

In a complaint filed on January 9, animal welfare activists Adulapuram Goutham and Farzana Begum alleged that 300 stray dogs were killed in Shayampet and Arepally villages over three days from January 6. 

The activists accused the Sarpanches and Gram Panchayat secretaries of hiring two individuals to poison the dogs and later dump the carcasses on the outskirts of the villages. 

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and other applicable laws at Shyampet police station. 

Further investigation is underway, the police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB
LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB

1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory
1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory

IMAGES from the first ODI played between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday

Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History

Virat Kohli once again etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt
DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt

Senior DMK leader I Periyasamy reiterated that Chief Minister M K Stalin is firm against sharing power with allies, dismissing any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

India tightens grip on crypto with face verification
India tightens grip on crypto with face verification

Under the new rules, users must take a "live selfie" using software that verifies their presence, typically through eye-blinking or head movement. The measure helps prevent the use of static photos or deepfakes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO