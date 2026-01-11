Navi Mumbai cops nab several foreigners staying illegally; two house owners booked

15:25





The raids began at 7am on Friday in Kharghar police station limits, he added.





"Residences in Sector 35F and Sector 30 were inspected by teams under senior inspectors Sandip Nigde and Avinash Kaldate. Six persons, including five Nigerian nationals, were found staying without valid visas. Two house owners were booked for renting out their properties to foreign nationals without submitting the mandatory 'C-Form' on the government's website," he added.





They have been booked under Foreigners Act, Registration of Foreigners Act, with the detained foreign nationals being issued 'Leave India' notices by the foreigners regional registration office, the official said. -- PTI

