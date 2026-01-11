HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi leads Shaurya Yatra in Somnath

Sun, 11 January 2026
10:31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

The yatra, being organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, featured a procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice.

A large number of people and devotees gathered on both sides of the yatra route to greet the prime minister.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, waved at the crowd during the one-km-long yatra.

Thereafter, Modi will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and take part in a public function marking the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

The event is being held to remember the countless citizens of India who have made sacrifices to defend the Somnath temple, which continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath temple in the year 1026. Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory, the PIB said in a statement.  -- PTI

