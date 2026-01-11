HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi inaugurates remaining phase 2 stretch of metro service in Gandhinagar

Sun, 11 January 2026
20:36
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening inaugurated the remaining stretch of phase 2 of the Ahmedabad metro, completing a key transport link between the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. 

The remaining phase connects Sector 10A of Gandhinagar to the Mahatma Mandir convention centre. 

Modi flagged off a metro service at the Mahatma Mandir metro station in Gandhinagar in the evening, marking the inauguration of the service between these two stations in the state capital, according to a release issued by the state government. 

The prime minister was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his deputy Harsh Sanghavi during the inauguration. 

This stretch, which covers Sachivalaya complex, Akshardham Temple, old Sachivalaya, Sector 16 and 24, is part of the phase II of the Metro service connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. 

Modi had inaugurated the metro service connecting the two cities in September 2024. 

After the inauguration, the Gujarat chief minister and Sanghavi took a ride in the metro to reach Sachivalaya, according to the release. -- PTI

