MHA seeks report on attack over Suvendu's convoy in Bengal

Sun, 11 January 2026
16:48
The ministry of home affairs has sought a report from the office of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged attack on his convoy in Paschim Medinipur, a BJP leader said on Sunday. 

According to him, Adhikari's office is preparing to submit video footage of the incident to the Union home ministry. 

"The MHA has sought a report regarding the incident of the attack on Adhikari. The LoP's office is preparing a detailed report on it, and it will soon be sent to them," the party leader said. 

Adhikari on Saturday alleged that he was attacked by TMC supporters in Paschim Medinipur district. 

"Tonight, approximately around 8:20 pm, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road; Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons," he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of the incident. -- PTI

In their talks, Modi and Merz are likely to deliberate on trade and investment ties as New Delhi is looking at deepening economic engagement with Europe against the backdrop of Washington's 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, people...

A man who left his home in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district 22 years ago after his family opposed his marriage was reunited with his mother because of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, police said on Saturday.

The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a question in a Class IV English question paper allegedly set by her triggered allegations of hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Sunday.

