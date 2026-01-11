MHA seeks report on attack over Suvendu's convoy in Bengal

16:48





According to him, Adhikari's office is preparing to submit video footage of the incident to the Union home ministry.





"The MHA has sought a report regarding the incident of the attack on Adhikari. The LoP's office is preparing a detailed report on it, and it will soon be sent to them," the party leader said.





Adhikari on Saturday alleged that he was attacked by TMC supporters in Paschim Medinipur district.





"Tonight, approximately around 8:20 pm, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road; Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons," he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of the incident. -- PTI

The ministry of home affairs has sought a report from the office of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged attack on his convoy in Paschim Medinipur, a BJP leader said on Sunday.