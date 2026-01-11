HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man killed over parking fee dispute in Haridwar, 2 from Haryana arrested

Sun, 11 January 2026
21:05
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Two men from Haryana allegedly ran over a 55-year-old parking manager with their car after a dispute over fee near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar in Haridwar, resulting in his death, the police said on Sunday. 

The two men, Vishal (22) and Suraj (34), both residents of Sonipat, had fled the scene after committing the crime but were later arrested, they said. 

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday at the Deendayal parking lot in the Rodi Belwala area, where Vishal and Suraj had parked their car. 

They said that when the parking manager, Sahdev Kumar, went to collect the fee as they were leaving, an argument ensued between them. 

The dispute escalated and the accused allegedly ran over Kumar with their car at high speed and fled after breaking the parking barrier. 

Following the incident, there was chaos at the spot, and a seriously injured Kumar was immediately taken to Jolly Grant Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. 

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot. 

Parking operator Pratap Singh Pratap filed a police complaint, accusing the car driver of not paying the parking fee, breaking the barrier and running over the manager. -- PTI

