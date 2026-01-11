HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held for 'indecent acts' at temple in Hyderabad; BJP, Hindu outfits protest

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
14:48
image
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly unlawfully entering the Katta Maisamma temple premises in Safilguda in Hyderabad and committing indecent acts in front of the idol, the police said on Sunday. 

The BJP, pro-Hindu organisations and devotees held a protest condemning the incident, accusing the man of "urinating" within the temple premises on Saturday night. 

A video circulated on social media purportedly showed some persons beating up a man following the incident in front of the temple after questioning him over the act. 

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS at Neredmet police station for entering into a place of worship at Katta Maisamma temple unlawfully and insulting religious beliefs. 

The accused, Altaf, from Bidar district of neighbouring Karnataka was arrested and produced before a city court on January 11. 

He has been sent to judicial remand by the magistrate, a release from Malkajgiri police commissionerate said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Young out; New Zealand lose 3rd wkt
1st ODI Updates: Young out; New Zealand lose 3rd wkt

LIVE! BLO found hanging, family alleges SIR work pressure
LIVE! BLO found hanging, family alleges SIR work pressure

X blocks 3,500 posts, deletes 600 accounts after Grok AI row
X blocks 3,500 posts, deletes 600 accounts after Grok AI row

X has accepted its mistake, and said it will comply with Indian laws, sources said, adding that in future, the platform will not allow obscene imagery.

Modi leads 'Shaurya Yatra' at historic Somnath Temple
Modi leads 'Shaurya Yatra' at historic Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Shaurya Yatra' in Somnath, Gujarat, honouring those who defended the Somnath temple. He also offered prayers and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report
Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report

According to a report in the New York Times, United States President Donald Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO