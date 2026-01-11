Man held for 'indecent acts' at temple in Hyderabad; BJP, Hindu outfits protest

14:48





The BJP, pro-Hindu organisations and devotees held a protest condemning the incident, accusing the man of "urinating" within the temple premises on Saturday night.





A video circulated on social media purportedly showed some persons beating up a man following the incident in front of the temple after questioning him over the act.





A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS at Neredmet police station for entering into a place of worship at Katta Maisamma temple unlawfully and insulting religious beliefs.





The accused, Altaf, from Bidar district of neighbouring Karnataka was arrested and produced before a city court on January 11.





He has been sent to judicial remand by the magistrate, a release from Malkajgiri police commissionerate said. -- PTI

