Kerala: Seven-year-old dies after window frame falls on him

20:38





The deceased has been identified as Drupath, son of Thanoj Kumar, a resident of Ezhamkulam near Adoor.





According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 9 am when a window frame that had been leaning against a wall toppled.





The police said the boy was climbing on the window rods when the frame suddenly fell on him.





He was first rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a health facility, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.





The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. -- PTI

A seven-year-old boy died after a window frame fell on him at his residence in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, the police said.