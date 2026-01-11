HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Jurel replaces injured Pant in India's ODI squad for NZ series

Sun, 11 January 2026
13:04
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel on Sunday replaced an injured Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand. 

Jurel, who has been in stellar form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, has joined the squad for the series beginning Vadodara on Sunday. 

Pant suffered a side strain while batting in the nets on Saturday. 

"Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India's practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara," said the BCCI. 

"He was taken for MRI scans immediately and the BCCI Medical Team had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings. Pant has been diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) and is subsequently ruled out of the ODI Series." -- PTI

