I-PAC raids: ED moves SC against CM Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee/ANI Photo





The West Bengal government has also filed a caveat in the top court seeking that no order should be passed without hearing it in connection with Enforcement Directorate raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC.





A caveat is filed by a litigant in high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.





The ED has also alleged that the chief minister entered the raid sites and took away "key" evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices from the premises of I-PAC and obstructed and interfered with the investigation in the case.





The probe agency further claimed in its plea that the chief minister's presence at the search site and the alleged removal of documents had an intimidating effect on officers and seriously compromised the agency's ability to discharge its statutory functions independently. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has approached the Supreme Court alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in its probe and search operation at the I-PAC office and premises of its director Pratik Jain in connection with the coal pilferage scam.