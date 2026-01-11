HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian students in Iran safe, situation under close watch: AIMSA

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
22:16
image
The All India Medical Students Association and the Federation of All India Medical Associations on Sunday said that all Indian students currently studying in Iran are safe, urging families and the public not to panic.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, vice-president of AIMSA and FAIMA Doctors Association, said that both organisations have received updates from Indian students across Iran confirming their safety amid the prevailing situation.

He said many students personally contacted the associations and conveyed messages for their families, assuring that they were safe and secure. 

"All our students are safe. There is no need to panic," Dr Khan said in a statement. 

According to him, senior officials and the Indian Embassy are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with students and local authorities to ensure their well-being.

The associations said regular communication channels are being maintained, and any further developments will be shared promptly to avoid misinformation and unnecessary anxiety among families back home.

The reassurance comes amid concerns expressed by families of students studying in Iran, with AIMSA and FAIMA emphasising that there is no immediate threat to Indian students and that the situation remains under watch. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB
LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB

1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory
1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory

IMAGES from the first ODI played between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday

Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History

Virat Kohli once again etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt
DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt

Senior DMK leader I Periyasamy reiterated that Chief Minister M K Stalin is firm against sharing power with allies, dismissing any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

India tightens grip on crypto with face verification
India tightens grip on crypto with face verification

Under the new rules, users must take a "live selfie" using software that verifies their presence, typically through eye-blinking or head movement. The measure helps prevent the use of static photos or deepfakes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO