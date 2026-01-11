HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Indian Idol 3' winner and actor Prashant Tamang dies at 43

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
16:03
File image
File image
Prashant Tamang, who rose to fame as the winner of Indian Idol 3 and was praised for his turn as a cold-blooded assassin in Paatal Lok 2, died in New Delhi on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. 

He was 43. 

Tamang's close friend, singer Mahesh Sewa, told PTI that the singer-actor died at his residence in Janak Puri. 

"He (Tamang) passed away this morning around 9am due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital by his family but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. I'm shocked by his untimely demise. I spoke to him a few days ago and he was hale and hearty," he said. 

"His body is still at the hospital. The family is yet to decide whether to perform the funeral in Delhi or Darjeeling," he added. 

The news of Tamang's death was first shared by another friend Rajesh Ghatani on social media. 

"My heart is heavy while writing this very sad news!! May you live in Baikuntha !! Heartfelt tribute Prashant brother," Ghatani wrote on Facebook. 

Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling into a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family. 

His father served with the West Bengal Police and died while in service, after which Tamang left school to take up his father's post. Encouraged by friends, he auditioned for the reality singing show Indian Idol in 2007, where he went on to win the competition. 

Tamang's victory triggered unprecedented celebrations across the Darjeeling hills, Sikkim and parts of Nepal.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Young out; New Zealand lose 3rd wkt
1st ODI Updates: Young out; New Zealand lose 3rd wkt

LIVE! BLO found hanging, family alleges SIR work pressure
LIVE! BLO found hanging, family alleges SIR work pressure

Modi, Merz set for talks amid rising global tensions
Modi, Merz set for talks amid rising global tensions

In their talks, Modi and Merz are likely to deliberate on trade and investment ties as New Delhi is looking at deepening economic engagement with Europe against the backdrop of Washington's 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, people...

Voter revision reunites MP man with mother after 22 yrs
Voter revision reunites MP man with mother after 22 yrs

A man who left his home in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district 22 years ago after his family opposed his marriage was reunited with his mother because of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, police said on Saturday.

Dog name 'Ram': Chhattisgarh school teacher suspended
Dog name 'Ram': Chhattisgarh school teacher suspended

The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a question in a Class IV English question paper allegedly set by her triggered allegations of hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO