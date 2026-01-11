HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HR manager loses Rs 36 lakh in online investment fraud

Sun, 11 January 2026
An HR manager was cheated of Rs 36.74 lakh in an online investment fraud, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Sunday.   

The victim was contacted by a woman claiming she represented a SEBI-registered firm and was added to a Whatsapp group with the promise of high returns in share trading, the Nerul police station official said. 

"He downloaded a link given to him by the accused. After an initial profit of Rs 50,000, he made investments totalling Rs 36.74 lakh between August and September 2025. However, when he was unable to withdraw his so-called profits, the HR manager realised he had been duped," Nerul police station inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi said. 

A case has been registered against unidentified persons for criminal breach of trust and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he added. -- PTI

