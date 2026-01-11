HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hindu farmer shot dead by landlord in Pakistan

Sun, 11 January 2026
11:54
A 23-year-old Hindu farmer has been shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province allegedly by his landlord for building a shelter on his land, leading to widespread protests by the Hindu community.

The police arrested the landlord Sarfaraz Nizamani, and his facilitator, Zafarullah Khan, from Hyderabad on Saturday night, SSP Badin Qamar Reza Jaskani said.

Kelash Kohli was shot at for allegedly constructing a shelter in the land owned by Nizamani in Talhar village of Badin district on January 4.

"A special team was formed in this case after the accused fled the scene and went underground but we finally arrested him last night from the Fateh Chowk area in Hyderabad," Jaskani said.

The Hindu community erupted in protests after Kohli was shot dead by Nizamani who didn't want him building a shelter on his land.

Kohli succumbed at a hospital due to the bullet wounds.

An FIR was filed by his brother Poon Kumar Kohli after which the police team was formed. Shiva Kaachi, who runs a welfare trust for the Hindu minorities in Sindh, said it was important for the police to arrest the culprit. 

"This happened because of the public pressure that was created through peaceful protests by the Hindu community which turned up in hundreds for the protests and sit-ins in Badin which only ended when the IG Police Sindh Javed Akhtar Odho called the bereaved father and informed him about the arrest," Kaachi said.

Kaachi hoped for a fair trial so that the Hindu community are safe from horrific crimes and have their confidence restored in the authorities.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Grok obscene content: X deletes 600 accounts
LIVE! Grok obscene content: X deletes 600 accounts

Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report
Trump briefed on military options in Iran: Report

According to a report in the New York Times, United States President Donald Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

US conducts strikes across Syria
US conducts strikes across Syria

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, along with partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria as a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

Dog name 'Ram': Chhattisgarh school teacher suspended
Dog name 'Ram': Chhattisgarh school teacher suspended

The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a question in a Class IV English question paper allegedly set by her triggered allegations of hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi woman, who witnessed husband's murder, shot dead
Delhi woman, who witnessed husband's murder, shot dead

A 44-year-old woman was shot dead in northwest Delhi. Police suspect the killing is related to the 2023 murder of her husband, in which she was a key witness.

