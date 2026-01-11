HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Grok obscene content: X deletes 600 accounts

Sun, 11 January 2026
11:57
Microblogging site X has accepted its mistake and assured it will comply with Indian laws after the IT Ministry warned the Elon Musk-led social media platform on the Grok AI obscene content issue, government sources said on Sunday.

Around 3,500 pieces of content have been blocked, and over 600 accounts deleted, according to sources.

X has accepted its mistake, and said it will comply with Indian laws, sources said, adding that in future, the platform will not allow obscene imagery. 

Earlier, the government had asked X for details, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, and measures to prevent a repeat in future, after it found the response submitted by the platform to be inadequate.

In its response after the first notice was issued to it, X had outlined the strict content takedown policies it abides by when it comes to misleading posts and those related to non-consensual sexualised images.

While the reply was long and detailed, it had 'missed' key information, including takedown details and specific action that was taken on the Grok AI obscene content issue, and measures to prevent it in future.

On January 2, the IT Ministry issued a stern warning to X over indecent and sexually-explicit content being generated through the misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and other tools.

X's 'Safety' handle, last Sunday, said it takes action against illegal content on its platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.

'Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,' X had said, echoing the stance taken by Musk on illegal content. -- PTI

According to a report in the New York Times, United States President Donald Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, along with partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria as a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

The headmistress of a government school in Chhattisgarh has been suspended after a question in a Class IV English question paper allegedly set by her triggered allegations of hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Sunday.

A 44-year-old woman was shot dead in northwest Delhi. Police suspect the killing is related to the 2023 murder of her husband, in which she was a key witness.

