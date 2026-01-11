HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa records highest tourist footfall at 1.08 cr in 2025; foreigners top 5 lakh

Sun, 11 January 2026
File image
Nearly 1.08 crore tourists, including five lakh foreigners, arrived in Goa in 2025, surpassing the numbers of previous years, as per official data. 

The Goa government's focus remains on promoting quality tourism, diversifying markets, and advancing the coastal state's vision of Regenerative Tourism, ensuring that its growth translates into long-term benefits for local communities, the environment, and the economy, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Sunday. 

In 2025, Goa recorded 1,02,84,608 domestic tourists and 5,17,802 foreign tourists, aggregating to 1,08,02,410 total arrivals, the state Tourism Department said in its data released on Sunday. 

Foreign tourist arrivals through charter flights have played an important role in Goa's inbound tourism, particularly from traditional source markets, it said. 

The data indicated that tourist arrivals in Goa, known for its picturesque beaches, have shown distinct phases of growth, disruption, and recovery over the years. In 2017, the state received 68,95,234 domestic tourists and 8,90,459 foreign tourists, taking the total to 77,85,693. 

Moderate growth continued (before COVID-19) in 2018 and 2019, with total arrivals reaching 80,15,400 and 80,64,400, respectively, as per the data. 

This upward trend continued (post-COVID-19) in 2023 and 2024, with total arrivals at 86,28,162 and 1,04,09,196, respectively, it said.  -- PTI

