First India-funded Bailey Bridge opens for traffic in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

20:46

File image





The 100-ft Bailey bridge was constructed by the Indian Army, restoring a vital road link between the Central Province and Uva Province, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.





It added that over 15 other Bailey Bridges will be constructed over the coming weeks.





"Restoring connectivity -- the first Bailey Bridge under Indian Assistance Package for Post-Ditwah Reconstruction opened for traffic," it said in a post on X.





The bridge was inaugurated on Saturday by the Indian high commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, along with deputy minister of transport Prasanna Gunasena and deputy minister of education and higher education Madhura Senevirathne.





"As part of this mission, four Bailey Bridge sets, with a combined weight of approximately 228 tonnes, were airlifted to Sri Lanka aboard four C-17 Globemaster aircraft, along with an engineering task force of 48 personnel from the Indian Army," the Indian mission said in a statement.





It added that this marks the beginning of the implementation of projects under India's $450 million reconstruction package to Sri Lanka, which was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in November, causing widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in over 600 deaths. -- PTI

The first Bailey Bridge built with India's assistance package to Sri Lanka has been opened for traffic in the cyclone-hit island nation, the Indian mission in Colombo said on Sunday.