BLO found hanging, family alleges SIR work pressure

The deceased has been identified as Hamimul Islam (47), a primary school teacher at Paikmari Char Krishnapur Boys Primary School and a BLO assigned to a booth in Purba Alaipur village under Kharibona gram panchayat, an officer of Ranitala police station said.





The incident came to the notice of locals late Saturday night in the Paikmari Char area under Ranitala police station, he said.





The deceased's family members alleged that Hamimul left home on Saturday morning to attend school but did not return in the afternoon.





"After an extended search, his body was found hanging from a room inside the school premises on Saturday night. Our officers recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway," the officer said.





The family members alleged that Hamimul was under severe stress due to the workload arising from his dual responsibilities as a teacher and a BLO, the police officer said, adding that the family claimed that pressure to complete SIR-related tasks had intensified in recent weeks. -- PTI

