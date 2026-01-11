Bag near minister's bungalow in Mumbai triggers panic

22:36





The incident came to light around 9.30 am, when security personnel posted at minister Nitesh Rane's bungalow at Marine Drive informed the police about a bag lying near the adjacent servant quarters, they said.





Personnel from the Marine Drive police station and a BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, an official said.





During an inspection, the cops found a pair of shoes, clothes and a note inside the bag, the official said.





After scanning CCTV footage from the area, police tracked down the bag owner, who turned out to be a US national in his 40s.





The man had reached Goa by then, he said.





The man told the police that he had been staying at a hotel in the Marine Drive area.





Before leaving for Goa early on Sunday, he placed the bag near the servant quarters of the minister's bungalow with a note that read, shoes and clothes are free. Anybody can take it, the official said. -- PTI

