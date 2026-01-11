HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bag near minister's bungalow in Mumbai triggers panic

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
22:36
image
An abandoned bag found near a minister's bungalow in south Mumbai triggered panic on Sunday until police determined that it had been left by a US citizen who wanted to give away his clothes and shoes, officials said. 

The incident came to light around 9.30 am, when security personnel posted at minister Nitesh Rane's bungalow at Marine Drive informed the police about a bag lying near the adjacent servant quarters, they said. 

Personnel from the Marine Drive police station and a BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, an official said. 

During an inspection, the cops found a pair of shoes, clothes and a note inside the bag, the official said. 

After scanning CCTV footage from the area, police tracked down the bag owner, who turned out to be a US national in his 40s. 

The man had reached Goa by then, he said. 

The man told the police that he had been staying at a hotel in the Marine Drive area. 

Before leaving for Goa early on Sunday, he placed the bag near the servant quarters of the minister's bungalow with a note that read, shoes and clothes are free. Anybody can take it, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB
LIVE! Suspected Pak drones seen over areas along LoC, IB

1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory
1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory

IMAGES from the first ODI played between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday

Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History

Virat Kohli once again etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt
DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt

Senior DMK leader I Periyasamy reiterated that Chief Minister M K Stalin is firm against sharing power with allies, dismissing any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

India tightens grip on crypto with face verification
India tightens grip on crypto with face verification

Under the new rules, users must take a "live selfie" using software that verifies their presence, typically through eye-blinking or head movement. The measure helps prevent the use of static photos or deepfakes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO