Amit Shah warns of emerging threats in Kerala, questions role of SDPI, Jamaat

Sun, 11 January 2026
17:30
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday warned that Kerala's law and order situation may look calm now, but "several threats are slowly emerging" that could become dangerous in the future. 

Speaking at a conclave organised by Kerala Kaumudi, a leading Malayalam newspaper in Thiruvananthapuram, he questioned the role of certain organisations and asked whether they could truly keep people safe. 

"Those who do not believe in coexistencehow can they ensure unity," Shah asked. 

"Through this programme today, I want to ask the people of Kerala: Can organisations like the PFI, Jamaat-e-Islami, and political parties like the SDPI keep Kerala safe?" 

"It is the responsibility of the government to identify such threats and make efforts to eliminate them," he said. 

Referring to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah said both the LDF and the UDF had neither opposed nor supported the decision. 

"Wherever I go across the country, I say this clearly-- by banning the PFI, we put its entire cadre behind bars, and the whole country became safer as a result," the home minister said. He said Kerala's safety could be ensured only by identifying "unseen dangers operating behind the curtain". 

"Along with a developed Kerala, a safe Kerala is also important," Shah said. -- PTI

