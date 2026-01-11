HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Always and forever: Nupur Sanon shares wedding pictures with Stebin Ben

Sun, 11 January 2026
Share:
19:20
image
Actor and singer Nupur Sanon shared a series of pictures on her social media on Sunday as she tied the knot to Sahiba fame Stebin Ben. 

Nupur opted for a white lace off-shoulder gown for her wedding. Stebin wore matching formals. 

The couple uploaded pictures on their respective Instagram handles. 

"I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever," read the caption. 

One of the pictures also featured Nupur's sister and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. 

Kriti congratulated the couple by sharing their wedding pictures on her Instagram story. 

"My heart is so full. Love. Happiness. Blessings #StebiNupur," she wrote. 

Nupur and Stebin, both 32, have been often spotted together since 2023, but the duo never confirmed their relationship in public. 

They announced their engagement on social media on January 3. 

"In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say," read the caption of Nupur's post. 

It featured the pictures from the engagement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Gill departs after hitting fifty
1st ODI Updates: Gill departs after hitting fifty

LIVE! Simplified Income Tax Act comes into force on April 1
LIVE! Simplified Income Tax Act comes into force on April 1

Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History

Virat Kohli once again etched his name deeper into cricketing history, becoming the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt
DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rejects coalition govt

Senior DMK leader I Periyasamy reiterated that Chief Minister M K Stalin is firm against sharing power with allies, dismissing any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

India tightens grip on crypto with face verification
India tightens grip on crypto with face verification

Under the new rules, users must take a "live selfie" using software that verifies their presence, typically through eye-blinking or head movement. The measure helps prevent the use of static photos or deepfakes.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO