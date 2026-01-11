Always and forever: Nupur Sanon shares wedding pictures with Stebin Ben

19:20





Nupur opted for a white lace off-shoulder gown for her wedding. Stebin wore matching formals.





The couple uploaded pictures on their respective Instagram handles.





"I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever," read the caption.





One of the pictures also featured Nupur's sister and Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon.





Kriti congratulated the couple by sharing their wedding pictures on her Instagram story.





"My heart is so full. Love. Happiness. Blessings #StebiNupur," she wrote.





Nupur and Stebin, both 32, have been often spotted together since 2023, but the duo never confirmed their relationship in public.





They announced their engagement on social media on January 3.





"In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say," read the caption of Nupur's post.





It featured the pictures from the engagement. -- PTI

