10 people arrested in connection with communal violence in Tripura

Sun, 11 January 2026
18:32
Ten people were arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Tripura's Unakoti district, the police said on Sunday. 

The violence happened on Saturday in Saidarpar in the Kumarghat sub-division over the collection of 'chanda' or subscription for a local temple, they said. 

Superintendent of police Avinash Kumar Rai told PTI that no fresh violence has been reported, with paramilitary forces conducting foot patrolling in the sensitive areas. 

"Ten people have been arrested for their alleged link to the violence. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in force in the area, and internet service continues to remain suspended. We will review the situation in due course and decide if the restrictions can be eased," he said. 

Rai said four police personnel were injured in the clashes, apart from six civilians. 

Congress legislature party leader Birajit Sinha alleged that he was stopped from visiting the violence-affected area. 

"We were going to meet the affected villagers at Saidarpar after yesterday's clashes, but were prevented by the police, who cited security reasons. I strongly protest this," he told the reporters. 

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury slammed the BJP-led government, alleging that it failed to protect the lives and properties of people of the minority community. -- PTI

