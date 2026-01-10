HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Youth lynched near illegal stone quarry in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, 3 held

Sat, 10 January 2026
17:55
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Tension prevailed in parts of Meghalaya's West Garo Hills after a youth was allegedly lynched by a group of people near an illegal stone quarry in the district's Rajabala area, prompting police to conduct overnight raids and arrest three accused, officials said on Saturday.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the illegal stone quarry owners who are strongly suspected to be behind the lynching.

Multiple teams are carrying out searches in Rajabala and adjoining areas to nab the remaining accused, they said.

West Garo Hills SP Abraham T. Sangma told PTI that the incident occurred when the victim and other members of a local NGO had gone to the quarry in the area on Friday afternoon in three vehicles to confirm illegal activities.

"Some of the NGO members who were travelling in an SUV managed to escape and later informed police about the incident," the SP said.

He said when police reached the spot, they found two vehicles at the site and the victim lying critically injured. The youth later succumbed to his injuries, while another person sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Sangma said three persons have been arrested so far following overnight operations, and further raids are underway to apprehend all those involved.
A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, he added.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma strongly condemned the incident, calling it a "heinous act", and expressed deep distress over the loss of a young life.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy and complete recovery.

The CM said police carried out multiple raids in West Garo Hills, leading to the arrest of three individuals, and assured that all those responsible would be brought to justice. -- PTI

