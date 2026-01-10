HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tarique Rahman appointed as chairman of BNP

Sat, 10 January 2026
09:04
Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman on Friday was appointed as the chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, days after the demise of his mother and party chairperson Khaleda Zia following a prolonged illness.

The Standing Committee of the BNP approved the appointment of Rahman as the Chairman of the party in a meeting on Friday, local media reported. 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the appointment to the media after the meeting, Dhaka Tribune reported. 

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years of self-exile in London, was appointed the chairman after the post of BNP chairman was left vacant following the death of party chairperson and his mother, Khaleda Zia.

The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP patriarch died on December 30 following a prolonged illness.

A meeting of the National Standing Committee was convened to address the vacancy, as per the party constitution, the report added.

BNP media cell said that with this appointment, Rahman officially took over the responsibilities of the party's top leadership position, state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported. 

Rahman, 60, has emerged as a leading contender for prime ministership in the polls. 

In 2002 Rahman was made BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General and became Senior Vice Chairman in 2009.

BNP emerged as the forerunner to capture power in the February polls, as former prime minister Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting the election. -- PTI

