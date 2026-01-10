Speeding luxury car mows down 16 in Jaipur; 1 dead

09:02

A speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others, police said.



Four of the critically injured were referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.



The car first hit a divider, went out of control, and rammed roadside stalls and food carts over a 30-metre stretch before coming to a halt.



Several parked vehicles were also damaged in the incident that triggered panic in the area.



Police said four people were in the car, and all of them were allegedly intoxicated. One occupant has been detained while others fled. The vehicle has been seized.



All injured were taken to Jaipuria Hospital for primary treatment. Eight were admitted, while others were taken to private hospitals or went home with family members.



One of the injured, Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, later died during treatment. Four critically injured patients were shifted to SMS Hospital, police said.



Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the death and directed officials to ensure that the injured received proper treatment.



Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited Jaipuria Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured. -- PTI