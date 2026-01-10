HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shinde targets Uddhav-Raj, says people can't be influenced by brands

Sat, 10 January 2026
In a veiled dig at Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said voters are no longer swayed by so-called "brands" but support those leaders who ensure development. 

Addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in Thane district on Friday, the Shiv Sena leader said the Mahayuti government functioned dynamically and not like an "adjournment government." 

"Voters had seen through political branding and would back performance and development in the upcoming Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections," Shinde said.

He said 21 candidates had been elected unopposed ahead of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections, which shows the Opposition's inability to challenge Mahayuti contestants.  

Shinde alleged that attempts were made to influence candidates, but the people's mandate was clearly in favour of development.

Calling Kalyan-Dombivli a stronghold of the Mahayuti, Shinde said voters in the region had repeatedly endorsed the alliance by electing MP Shrikant Shinde three times. 

"With a stable government at the Centre and in the state, there are no hurdles in executing development projects," he said, expressing confidence that the alliance would hoist the saffron flag over the KDMC. -- PTI

