Petrol pumps in Manipur valley shuts down indefinitely over bomb attack

Sat, 10 January 2026
14:59
Two days after a bomb attack at a fuel station in Bishnupur district, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) announced an indefinite closure of all petrol pumps in the "valley area and its peripherals" starting from Saturday till its demands are met.

The MPDF, in a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, said, "Though the state authorities have taken up strict actions towards the safety of petrol pump/dealers, we are still facing severe threats as evidenced from the bomb blast on Thursday night."

Requesting compensation for the damages caused by the bomb blast at the fuel station, the MPDF said it has unanimously resolved to indefinitely shut all petrol pumps in valley areas and its periphery from Saturday till an "immediate attention and amicable solution" is provided.

On Thursday night, unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at a fuel station at Moirang in Bishnupur district, triggering an explosion. No one was injured in the incident.

The MPDF demanded the government to ensure no similar incident takes place in future by enhancing the security of the petrol pumps, dealers and staff.

It also asked the "government to take full accountability in case of any future incidents like bomb blast, kidnapping, and liable to compensate for the damage at petrol pump infrastructure and also maximum monetary compensation if dealers or staffs gets injured or killed in such incidents henceforth." -- PTI 

