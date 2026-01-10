HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan PM thanked me for saving lives: Trump

Sat, 10 January 2026
10:05
image
United States President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his claim of having stopped a war between India and Pakistan, while also saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, during his visit to the US thanked Trump for having saved millions of lives.

He made the remarks while responding to queries from the mediapersons as he met the top oil and gas executives at the White House.

He said, "The prime minister of Pakistan came here, and he made a very public statement. He said that President Trump saved minimum ten million lives having to do with Pakistan and India, and that was going to be raging."

Speaking about wanting to get the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump said he 'does not want to be bragging' about settling such conflicts, but he also 'can't think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more' than him.

He added that while a Nobel Prize should be given for every war stopped, he cared more about saving lives.Trump said, "Whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled eight wars- big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32, 31, 28, 25 years. Some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan where eight jets were shot out in the air and I got it done in rapid order without nuclear weapons. I can't think of anybody in the history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me and I don't want to be bragging but nobody else settled wars. You should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stopped. These were major wars, these were wars nobody thought could be stopped... I don't care about that; I care about saving lives. I've saved tens of millions of lives."

Trump has made similar claims at least times since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

However, India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, maintaining that peace was brokered directly between the two countries following India's launch of Operation Sindoor to target terror bases in Pakistan.   -- ANI

