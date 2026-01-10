HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
NRI doctor-YouTuber detained at Mumbai airport over defamation case

Sat, 10 January 2026
18:15
London-based doctor and popular YouTuber Sangram Patil was detained at Mumbai international airport on Saturday morning in connection with a defamation case filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, a police official said.
  
Patil was served a notice under section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and allowed to go, the official said while insisting he was not arrested.

The section mandates that police issue notice for appearance to accused in certain cases where the jail term is short instead of arresting them.

"Dr Patil was detained upon his arrival from London. He and his wife were questioned and subsequently released after preliminary investigation," the official said.

The action is in connection with a case filed on the complaint of BJP media cell functionary Nikhil Bhamre, who has alleged that Patil spread false information about the ruling party and made derogatory remarks against its leaders. -- PTI  

