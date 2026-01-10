HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meat seller arrested for stabbing pet dog dead

Sat, 10 January 2026
Share:
17:44
Representative image
Representative image
Police have arrested a meat seller for allegedly stabbing a pet female dog to death in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a senior officer said on Saturday.  
   
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre said a complaint was lodged by Bhupendra Sharma, a resident of Kalan police station area, alleging that the incident took place on Friday evening when the dog strayed into a meat shop in the locality.  
 
According to the complaint, the meat seller, identified as Salim, along with another person named Wasim, allegedly attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in its death. The accused fled the scene after the incident, Bhavre said.  
 
Salim has been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal action is being taken in the case, the officer added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Why does ED step up action against Oppn during polls?'
LIVE! 'Why does ED step up action against Oppn during polls?'

Private plane crash-lands in Odisha, 6 injured
Private plane crash-lands in Odisha, 6 injured

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said there were four passengers, including two women and two pilots, in the aircraft. Captain Naveen and Captain Tarun were piloting the plane, he said.

Owaisi says India will have hijab-clad PM; BJP cites Iran
Owaisi says India will have hijab-clad PM; BJP cites Iran

Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts.

We have to 'avenge' our painful history: NSA Doval
We have to 'avenge' our painful history: NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the need to strengthen India's security across all sectors, including the economy, to address historical vulnerabilities. He highlighted the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the...

No need for outsiders to destroy family legacy: Lalu's daughter
No need for outsiders to destroy family legacy: Lalu's daughter

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya criticised her family members for allegedly destroying a legacy, hinting at internal conflicts within the party.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO