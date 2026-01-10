Meat seller arrested for stabbing pet dog dead

17:44

Representative image

Police have arrested a meat seller for allegedly stabbing a pet female dog to death in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre said a complaint was lodged by Bhupendra Sharma, a resident of Kalan police station area, alleging that the incident took place on Friday evening when the dog strayed into a meat shop in the locality.

According to the complaint, the meat seller, identified as Salim, along with another person named Wasim, allegedly attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in its death. The accused fled the scene after the incident, Bhavre said.

Salim has been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and further legal action is being taken in the case, the officer added. -- PTI