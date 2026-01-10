HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ISRO's Aditya-L1 decodes how solar storms impact Earth's magnetic field

Sat, 10 January 2026
ISRO on Saturday said its Aditya-L1 solar mission has provided new insights into how a powerful solar storm can impact Earth's magnetic shield.
  
"The most severe effects occurred during the impact of the turbulent region of the solar storm," the space agency said in a statement.

In a breakthrough study published in the Astrophysical Journal in December 2025, ISRO scientists and research students analysed a major space weather event that struck Earth in October 2024.

The study used observations from Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory, along with data from other international space missions to decode the impact of a massive eruption of solar plasma from the Sun.

"Space weather refers to conditions in space caused by transient activity on the Sun, such as solar plasma eruptions, which can affect satellites, communication and navigation services, and power grid infrastructure on Earth," the statement said.

According to ISRO, the turbulent region of the solar storm "strongly compressed Earth's magnetic field, pushing it unusually close to the Earth and briefly exposing some satellites in geostationary orbit to harsh space conditions."

The space agency noted that this phenomenon occurs only during severe space weather events. -- PTI

