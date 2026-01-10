HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian PM will always be...: Assam CM on Owaisi's remark

Sat, 10 January 2026
19:45
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday responded to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "hijab-clad woman as PM" statement, saying that even though it is Constitutionally possible, India, being a Hindu nation, will see a Hindu person becoming the Prime Minister of the country.
 
"Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe, and we are extremely confident that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person," he said, while speaking to the media.
 
On Firday, Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India, highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution
 
 Speaking at the election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Friday, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts.
 
 "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said. -- ANI

