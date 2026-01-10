HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian envoy to B'desh Pranay Verma meets new BNP chairman

Sat, 10 January 2026
Share:
20:15
image
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Saturday met BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, a day after the party officially elected him to the position ahead of the scheduled February 12 elections.
   
"The meeting lasted for some 40 minutes," Bangladesh Nationalist Party media cell spokesman Sayrul Kabir Khan told PTI, calling it a courtesy call.
 
BNP emerged as the forerunner in Bangladesh politics, with its once crucial ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, being the main rival, ahead of the scheduled February 12 elections, in the absence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League.
 
A student-led violent street movement toppled the Awami League government on August 5, 2024, while the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government disbanded the party in an executive order last year, debarring it from contesting the elections.
 
Rahman has been steering BNP as its acting chairman since 2018. 
 
The party's policy-making standing committee on Friday night formally elected him as the party chief 10 days after his mother, BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, died following prolonged illness. 
Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider on Friday also met Rahman hours before he was made the BNP Chairman.
 
Rahman was in self-exile in London for 17 years and returned home on December 25. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kashmiri man attempts to offer namaz at Ram Mandir complex
Kashmiri man attempts to offer namaz at Ram Mandir complex

A 55-year-old man from Kashmir was detained in Ayodhya after allegedly attempting to offer namaz inside the Ram Mandir complex. The man, identified as Ahmed Sheikh, is said to be mentally ill, according to his family.

I know you won't...: Mamata in 3rd letter to Gyanesh Kumar
I know you won't...: Mamata in 3rd letter to Gyanesh Kumar

In her third letter to Kumar since the SIR began, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of political bias, insensitivity, and high-handedness during the exercise.

Will US capture Putin like Maduro? Here's what Trump said
Will US capture Putin like Maduro? Here's what Trump said

Speaking during a meeting with top US oil and gas executives, Trump added that he was "very disappointed" the conflict had not yet ended.

Nurse cuts infant's thumb while removing cannula at MP hosp
Nurse cuts infant's thumb while removing cannula at MP hosp

The nurse mistakenly cut off the infant's thumb with a pair of scissors while removing the IV cannula, he said.

Private plane crash-lands in Odisha, 6 injured
Private plane crash-lands in Odisha, 6 injured

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said there were four passengers, including two women and two pilots, in the aircraft. Captain Naveen and Captain Tarun were piloting the plane, he said.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO