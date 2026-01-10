'Incredible...': US envoy in India amid strain ties

18:18

United States ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, known to be a key member of President Donald Trump's inner circle, has arrived in New Delhi amid an unprecedented estrangement in ties between the two countries.

Gor, 38, was sworn in as the US envoy to India in mid-November.

"Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!" he said on social media after landing in the national capital on Friday night.

His arrival in India came as a fresh row erupted between the two sides following US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claim that the proposed trade deal between the two countries couldn't be sealed last year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make a telephone call to President Donald Trump.

New Delhi on Friday rejected the claim and described Lutnick's remarks as "inaccurate".

Gor was serving as the White House personnel director when President Trump named him in August to be the next US envoy to New Delhi.

The India-US ties have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Apart from tariff, the relations witnessed a downturn on a number of other issues, including Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.

The US Senate confirmed Gor in October to serve as the US' next ambassador to India.

"I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen one of our country's most important international relationships and that's the strategic partnership with India," Trump had said after Gor's oath ceremony.

Gor had described his new role as "an honour of a lifetime" and said he looks forward to "enhancing" the relationship between the US and India. -- PTI