IMD forecasts heavy rain in TN due to deep depression in Bay of Bengal

Sat, 10 January 2026
19:17
A 'deep depression' over the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a 'depression' and is very likely to cross the north Sri Lanka coast on Saturday, the IMD said. 

Due to the weather system, "heavy rainfall" is expected at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Karaikal, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram districts.

According to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department, the depression was located about 50 km southeast of Mullaittivu, 60 km northeast of Trincomalee and 140 km southeast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka, besides being 250 km southeast of Karaikal and 450 km south-southeast of Chennai.

"It is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards and cross the north Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna, close to Mullaittivu, as a depression," the weather agency said.

Sea conditions are likely to be very rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Indian Ocean areas, improving gradually thereafter, with surface winds of 35-45 kmph expected at times over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, it added. 

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while those already at sea have been asked to avoid the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal, the waters off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area.

Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, Ayinkudi in Pudukkottai district and Grand Anicut in Thanjavur district recorded 1 cm of rainfall each during the past 24 hours.

For Chennai and neighbouring areas, it said the sky is likely to remain cloudy, with light rain expected in some places. -- PTI

