Facebook alerts police over "suicide" video, cops rush in only to find teen pranking her friends

18:49

A 17-year-old girl went live on Facebook, apparently attempting suicide. The video, showing her consuming pills while a melancholic song played on, triggered an automatic alert from Meta AI to the Gorakhpur police, who rushed in only to find it was a prank.

She captioned the video, addressing it to her friends, "If I die, don't ask why I died. Just think for yourself what could have been the reason."





Responding promptly upon receiving the alert, a police team traced her location and reached a rented room in the Gulriha area. During questioning, she revealed that the video was merely a prank for her friends, a police officer said.





The girl, a native of Gopalganj district in Bihar, works as a chef at a local hotel and is active on social media, Gulriha Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Pratap Singh said.





She also told the police that the "pills" in the video was chewing gum, and she had no intention of harming herself.





Confirming the incident, the officer said, the police responded promptly upon receiving the alert. The girl was issued a stern warning against creating such misleading content and was later let off, he added. -- PTI