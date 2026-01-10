HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Facebook alerts police over "suicide" video, cops rush in only to find teen pranking her friends

Sat, 10 January 2026
Share:
18:49
image
A 17-year-old girl went live on Facebook, apparently attempting suicide. The video, showing her consuming pills while a melancholic song played on, triggered an automatic alert from Meta AI to the Gorakhpur police, who rushed in only to find it was a prank.
 
She captioned the video, addressing it to her friends, "If I die, don't ask why I died. Just think for yourself what could have been the reason." 

Responding promptly upon receiving the alert, a police team traced her location and reached a rented room in the Gulriha area. During questioning, she revealed that the video was merely a prank for her friends, a police officer said.

The girl, a native of Gopalganj district in Bihar, works as a chef at a local hotel and is active on social media, Gulriha Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Pratap Singh said.

She also told the police that the "pills" in the video was chewing gum, and she had no intention of harming herself.

Confirming the incident, the officer said, the police responded promptly upon receiving the alert. The girl was issued a stern warning against creating such misleading content and was later let off, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Solely of deletion, exclusion': Mamata writes to CEC on SIR
LIVE! 'Solely of deletion, exclusion': Mamata writes to CEC on SIR

Will US capture Putin like Maduro? Here's what Trump said
Will US capture Putin like Maduro? Here's what Trump said

Speaking during a meeting with top US oil and gas executives, Trump added that he was "very disappointed" the conflict had not yet ended.

Private plane crash-lands in Odisha, 6 injured
Private plane crash-lands in Odisha, 6 injured

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said there were four passengers, including two women and two pilots, in the aircraft. Captain Naveen and Captain Tarun were piloting the plane, he said.

Owaisi says India will have hijab-clad PM; BJP cites Iran
Owaisi says India will have hijab-clad PM; BJP cites Iran

Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts.

SEE: Aditya Thackeray's Message for Mumbaikars
SEE: Aditya Thackeray's Message for Mumbaikars

Ahead of the Mumbai municipal election on January 15, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Uddhav Thackeray launched a blistering attack on his political rivals in a hard-hitting interview with Rediff.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO