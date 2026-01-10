HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Civic polls: BJP suspends 58 functionaries for dissent, indiscipline

Sat, 10 January 2026
Share:
15:56
image
The BJP has suspended 58 functionaries from Mumbai and Nagpur for a period of six years for breach of party discipline in the run up to the January 15 polls to 29 municipal corporations, the action coming amid dissent marking the campaign of almost all major outfits and alliances in the state.
  
The suspended leaders include former mayors, corporators and key workers, who are accused of rebellion against official candidates, attempts to tarnish the party's image and failure to cooperate with Mahayuti contestants, Bharatiya Janata Party sources said on Saturday.

The 58 comprise 26 in the metropolis, including Divya Dhole (Ward 60, Versova), Nehal Amar Shah (Ward 177, Matunga), Janhavi Rane (Ward 205, Abhyudayanagar), Asawari Patil (Ward 2, Borivli, currently contesting from Shiv Sena-UBT), Mohan Ambekar (Ward 166, Kurla), Dhanashree Baghel (Ward 131, Pantnagar), they added.

The 32 persons suspended in Nagpur include Vinayak Dehankar, husband of former mayor Archana Dehankar, as well as former corporators Sunil Agrawal and Dheeraj Chavan, these party sources said. The suspension orders were issued by Nagpur BJP president Dayashankar Tiwari.

Results of polls to 29 municipal corporations will be announced on January 16.

The campaign has seen high levels of acrimony on the back of constituents of the two major alliances, Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, fighting separately in some cities and in new and unlikely formations in others. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Suspicious' pigeon caught near Pak border in Jammu
LIVE! 'Suspicious' pigeon caught near Pak border in Jammu

Woman wearing hijab would become India's PM: Owaisi
Woman wearing hijab would become India's PM: Owaisi

Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts.

We have to 'avenge' our painful history: NSA Doval
We have to 'avenge' our painful history: NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval emphasized the need to strengthen India's security across all sectors, including the economy, to address historical vulnerabilities. He highlighted the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the...

No need for outsiders to destroy family legacy: Lalu's daughter
No need for outsiders to destroy family legacy: Lalu's daughter

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya criticised her family members for allegedly destroying a legacy, hinting at internal conflicts within the party.

Why Delhi govt to feed 1,275 kg of boneless chicken to birds
Why Delhi govt to feed 1,275 kg of boneless chicken to birds

'This is an annual preventive exercise undertaken before the Republic Day air show. Birds such as black kites are naturally drawn to open areas and food sources, and if they enter the flying corridor, they can pose a serious hazard to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO