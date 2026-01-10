HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
19-year-old girl raped by 5 men, including driver of police vehicle

Sat, 10 January 2026
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men, including the driver of police's emergency response service vehicle, in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Saturday.

Two accused, including the driver of Dial 112 police helpline vehicle, have been taken into custody, they said.

The incident took place on January 8 night under the Bankimongra police station limits when one of the five accused known to the victim called her, a police official here said.

The accused took the girl to a deserted house in Bankimongra, where the driver and four others allegedly took turns to rape her, he said.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot, leaving the victim in an unconscious condition. The victim later managed to reach her home and narrated the ordeal to her family members, who immediately took her to the medical college hospital and later informed the police, he said.

The case was initially registered as a zero FIR at the Civil Lines police station on Friday and later transferred to Bankimongra police station for investigation, he said.

Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari, two accused, including the private driver of 'Dial 112' service have been detained in the case and efforts are on to trace three other accused. -- PTI 

