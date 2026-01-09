HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Woman stabbed to death by ex-fianc for cancelling wedding

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
23:57
image
A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her former fianc and his friend after she called off their marriage over dowry demand of Rs 5 lakh, police said on Friday.
  
The accused, identified as Sahil Rajak and his associate Ajay, have been arrested for murder, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

"Richa Rajak, a resident of Imliya village, worked at a plastic factory in Richhai industrial area. She met Sahil Rajak at a wedding function about two years ago and later entered into a relationship. Their families fixed their marriage and held an engagement ceremony, with the wedding scheduled for February," he said.

"However, Sahil allegedly called her family and demanded Rs 5 lakh as dowry and also abused them. Richa Rajak subsequently called off the marriage and ended the relationship. Sahil suspected she was seeing someone else and threatened her over phone," the additional SP said.

On Thursday night, Sahil and Ajay reached Richhai industrial area under Adhartal police station limits on a motorcycle and stopped Richa when she was returning home from the factory, the official said.

"The duo attacked her with a knife, inflicting one stab wound on her neck and three to four on her chest, leaving her critically injured. She was taken to the medical college hospital where she died on Friday afternoon. Further probe into the case is underway," Sharma said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman stabbed to death by ex-fianc for cancelling wedding
LIVE! Woman stabbed to death by ex-fianc for cancelling wedding

'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley
'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley

India has lodged a strong protest with China for carrying out construction activities in the Shaksgam Valley, asserting its claim over the territory and rejecting the China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963.

'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC breaks silence over ED raids
'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC breaks silence over ED raids

Political consultancy firm I-PAC has reacted to the Enforcement Directorate's raids at its Kolkata premises, calling it an "unsettling precedent." The raids have triggered political upheaval in West Bengal, where elections are due in...

13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in Himachal
13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in Himachal

A bus accident in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries. The bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing assistance to the...

Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1
Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1

The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2, featuring the President's address, the Economic Survey, and the presentation of the general Budget.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO