US will take power away from criminal cartels: Vance

Highlighting Washington's approach, Vance said, "One of the ways that you establish peace in your own hemisphere is to make it clear that the United States is going to be respected, that the United States is willing to take power away from criminal cartel organisations and give it to legitimate governments."





Vance's remarks came as US President Donald Trump indicated that the administration will soon begin targeting drug cartels on land, following a month-long military campaign against alleged drug trafficking routes in regional waters.





During an appearance on Fox News's Hannity, Trump said, "We are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels. The cartels are running Mexico," without offering further details about the planned actions. The comments followed a month-long military operation targeting vessels accused of transporting drugs in the Caribbean Sea and other areas, The Hill reported.





White House and Pentagon officials justified some of the lethal strikes by stating that those aboard the boats were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which was designated a foreign terrorist organisation last year. The Trump administration on Saturday captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, with both transported to the United States to face narco-trafficking charges. Military forces also struck infrastructure in northern Venezuela before raiding Maduro's residence in Caracas, The Hill reported.





The administration has additionally sought to exert control over Venezuela's oil industry, stating that the country would turn over 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, The Hill reported. The operation drew criticism from Brazil, Mexico and Russia, with officials condemning the move and expressing concern over the implications of future interventions.





Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said last week, "Intervention has never brought democracy, nor has it generated lasting well-being or stability." She added, "We categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries," The Hill reported. -- ANI

