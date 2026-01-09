HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC on ED raids

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
23:49
image
Political consultancy firm I-PAC on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate's raids at its premises have set an "unsettling precedent", in its first reaction to the developments that have triggered political upheaval in West Bengal, where elections would be due in months.

The firm, which has been engaged by the TMC, maintained that it would continue to work in an "unfazed and unperturbed" manner.

"Yesterday... was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law," it said.

"We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start," it added.

The firm said that over the years, it has worked in a "professional advisory capacity" with multiple political parties "across ideologies and regions", including the BJP, Congress, AAP, TMC, JD-U and Shiv Sena.

"We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology," it said.

Political circles in West Bengal, which is heading into a high-stakes assembly election, were rocked on Thursday after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unexpectedly visited the central Kolkata residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain and later the firm's office in Salt Lake, where the ED was conducting raids in connection with the coal pilferage case.

She alleged that the central agency was trying to seize TMC's sensitive data linked to the polls.

Banerjee emerged from Jain's residence with a green folder and electronic devices in her hand and accused ED officials of overreach. Later at the I-PAC office, security personnel were seen dumping a bunch of files in the chief minister's vehicle. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman stabbed to death by ex-fianc for cancelling wedding
LIVE! Woman stabbed to death by ex-fianc for cancelling wedding

'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley
'Illegal': India rejects China's infra push in Shaksgam valley

India has lodged a strong protest with China for carrying out construction activities in the Shaksgam Valley, asserting its claim over the territory and rejecting the China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963.

'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC breaks silence over ED raids
'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC breaks silence over ED raids

Political consultancy firm I-PAC has reacted to the Enforcement Directorate's raids at its Kolkata premises, calling it an "unsettling precedent." The raids have triggered political upheaval in West Bengal, where elections are due in...

13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in Himachal
13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in Himachal

A bus accident in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries. The bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing assistance to the...

Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1
Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1

The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2, featuring the President's address, the Economic Survey, and the presentation of the general Budget.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO