'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC on ED raids

23:49

Political consultancy firm I-PAC on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate's raids at its premises have set an "unsettling precedent", in its first reaction to the developments that have triggered political upheaval in West Bengal, where elections would be due in months.





The firm, which has been engaged by the TMC, maintained that it would continue to work in an "unfazed and unperturbed" manner.





"Yesterday... was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law," it said.





"We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start," it added.





The firm said that over the years, it has worked in a "professional advisory capacity" with multiple political parties "across ideologies and regions", including the BJP, Congress, AAP, TMC, JD-U and Shiv Sena.





"We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology," it said.





Political circles in West Bengal, which is heading into a high-stakes assembly election, were rocked on Thursday after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unexpectedly visited the central Kolkata residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain and later the firm's office in Salt Lake, where the ED was conducting raids in connection with the coal pilferage case.





She alleged that the central agency was trying to seize TMC's sensitive data linked to the polls.





Banerjee emerged from Jain's residence with a green folder and electronic devices in her hand and accused ED officials of overreach. Later at the I-PAC office, security personnel were seen dumping a bunch of files in the chief minister's vehicle. -- PTI