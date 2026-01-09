HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Trump has been in a climate denial'

Fri, 09 January 2026
07:41
After US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday directing the withdrawal of the United States from multiple international organisations, conventions and treaties that are "contrary to the interests" of the US, former Indian diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar said that this move shows the US President being in climate denial", and instead wants to do more oil drilling.

In an interview with ANI, he said that the US President does not find relevance in renewables and his focus has been on oil. "As far as the 66 international organisations are concerned, this has been happening for some time because if you remember, even in Trump 1.0, we had seen Trump withdrawing from the World Health Organisation, from some of the human rights organisations and the latest one, withdrawal from the International Solar Alliance, frankly does not come as a surprise because Mr. Trump has been in a climate denial. He doesn't think that there is any climate change taking place and that is why you would have seen that as far as renewable energy, green energy, he's been withdrawing from that... His motto has been more and more oil drilling. So he's focused on that. He doesn't think that there is any value or relevance or significance as far as renewables are concerned. So I'm not surprised that he has withdrawn from the ISA," Sajjanhar said. 

Noting that the world acknowledges climate change as a reality, he gave a call to come together to deal with Climate change, irrespective of US actions. -- ANI

