SUVs Lead PV Retail Sales In 2025





This is nearly 12 per cent higher than the 1.14 million sold the previous year.





As for four-wheelers, the Vahan data showed close to 170,000 EVs were retailed during the year, and that is nearly 90 per cent more than the 90,000-odd units sold in 2024.





The top makers of passenger cars saw a shift in the pecking order during the year.





Growth was led by sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) jumped to second spot, pushing Hyundai Motor India to fourth position. Maruti Suzuki retained its market leadership in passenger vehicles, while Tata Motors stayed in third spot.





The four companies' registrations rose to about 3.5 million, up nearly 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by a strong festival season and sustained demand for SUVs.





The Vahan data (excluding Telangana), compiled by industry sources, showed Maruti Suzuki India retained its leadership, closing the year with 1.78 million units, an 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase.





Month-wise, Maruti's volumes had softened in February and again during the months of June-September, but the company staged a rebound in October, clocking its highest monthly sales of 243,327 units, driven by festival demand and refreshed portfolio traction.





M&M was the biggest gainer in the year. Its volumes jumped over 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 588,994 units, the strongest improvement among its peers. It showed consistent momentum through the year, with relatively shallow dips during weak industry months.





-- Sohini Das, Business Standard

More than 1.2 million electric two-wheelers were registered, and those accounted for 6.2 per cent of all two-wheelers sold.